HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.70. HG shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 551 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

About HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

