Hock Huat Goh Sells 4,625 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $111.67.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.