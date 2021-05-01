Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Hologic also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.000-1.150 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.06.

HOLX opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

