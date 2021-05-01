Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.860-1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.750-8.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.27.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.04. 2,065,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,538. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.42. The firm has a market cap of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.