Horizon Protocol Trading 43.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001477 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $34.17 million and $146,995.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00063802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00284113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.81 or 0.01130621 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.00729018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,778.05 or 0.99915062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.