Horizon Technology Finance Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $325.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

