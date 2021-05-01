HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after buying an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $6,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

HPQ opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

