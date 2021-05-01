HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Investec lowered shares of HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 444.45 ($5.81).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 452.80 ($5.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £92.48 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 397.39. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

