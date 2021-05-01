HSBC Upgrades Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JMPLY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

JMPLY traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

