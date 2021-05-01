Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $212.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.40. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.10.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.