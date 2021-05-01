Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 (NYSE:HII)

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $212.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.40. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.10.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Dividend History for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit