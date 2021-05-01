Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Announces $1.14 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend payment by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $212.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $214.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

