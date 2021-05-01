Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Announces $1.14 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.14 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.
Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend payment by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $212.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $214.43.
In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.10.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
