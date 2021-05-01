Husqvarna AB (publ)’s (HSQVY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Husqvarna AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

