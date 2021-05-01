Husqvarna AB (publ)’s (HSQVY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, DNB Markets downgraded Husqvarna AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Husqvarna AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.
Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $30.72.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.