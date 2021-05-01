Hydro One (TSE:H) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Hydro One (TSE:H) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on H. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$31.00 price target (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.29.

Shares of H stock opened at C$29.47 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$24.64 and a 1-year high of C$31.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$17.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

