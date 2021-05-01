Hyper Finance (HYFI) Trading 51.9% Higher Over Last Week

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 28% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $122,764.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00063044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.67 or 0.00283099 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $621.74 or 0.01082056 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00026173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.18 or 0.00720826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,292.68 or 0.99710204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

