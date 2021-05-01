Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.11 ($14.25).

IBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

About Iberdrola

