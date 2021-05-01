IBM Retirement Fund Has $409,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.