IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,082 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,017 shares of company stock worth $551,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

