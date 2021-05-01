IBM Retirement Fund Sells 172 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 53,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.06.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $205.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $214.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

