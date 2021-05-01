IBM Retirement Fund Sells 240 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $204.10 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $220.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,074.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.26.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.