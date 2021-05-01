IBM Retirement Fund Trims Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $53.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

