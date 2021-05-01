IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,007,000 after acquiring an additional 693,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 661,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.80. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

