Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

