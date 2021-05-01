Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.24 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit