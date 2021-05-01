Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.24 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

