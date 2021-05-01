IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Posts Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%.

Shares of IDA traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDA. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

