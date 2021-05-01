IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. IDACORP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

IDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IDACORP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of IDACORP stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 407,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $103.24.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

