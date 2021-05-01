IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.78. IDACORP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

NYSE:IDA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,522. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $103.24.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.50.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

