IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $205.00 at DA Davidson

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.
IDEX stock opened at $224.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.07 and a 200-day moving average of $198.33. IDEX has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.
In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
