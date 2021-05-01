IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Raised to $205.00 at DA Davidson

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

IDEX stock opened at $224.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.07 and a 200-day moving average of $198.33. IDEX has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

