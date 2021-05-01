IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Short Interest Down 53.8% in April

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IDWM stock remained flat at $$4.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577. IDW Media has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.57.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 158.24% and a negative net margin of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing, television entertainment, and media distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products.

