IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial started coverage on IGM Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on IGM Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $35.70 on Friday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $35.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.7714 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit