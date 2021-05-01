IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial started coverage on IGM Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on IGM Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $35.70 on Friday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $35.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.7714 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.