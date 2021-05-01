Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Hits New 1-Year High at $231.75

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $231.75 and last traded at $230.60, with a volume of 3052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

