Independent Bank Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $515.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

