Independent Order of Foresters Buys 4,968 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Independent Order of Foresters increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after buying an additional 69,458 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

