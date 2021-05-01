Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Shares Gap Down to $51.94

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.94, but opened at $50.31. Ingersoll Rand shares last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 45,399 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -133.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.