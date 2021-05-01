Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of INTI stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

