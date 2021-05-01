Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%.

Innoviva stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.45. 1,121,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,658. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a current ratio of 146.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

