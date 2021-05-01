Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-772 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.06 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

INOV opened at $30.21 on Friday. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 755.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

