Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-772 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.06 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

INOV opened at $30.21 on Friday. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 755.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit