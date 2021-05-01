Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) PT Raised to $35.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $30.21 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

