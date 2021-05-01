Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) PT Raised to $35.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
NASDAQ INOV opened at $30.21 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.
In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
