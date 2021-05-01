Insider Buying: GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Acquires £8,428.60 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02).

Urs Rohner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,339.60 ($17.50) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £67.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,305.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,337.78. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,535.13 ($20.06).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.