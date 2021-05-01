Insider Selling: Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) VP Sells $42,267.99 in Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

APOG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

