Insider Selling: Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Sells 522 Shares of Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at $131,392.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.44 and a beta of 0.58. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

