Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 2,150 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28.

On Thursday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $41,020.08.

On Friday, March 12th, Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15.

On Thursday, February 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

