Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 2,150 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28.
- On Thursday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $41,020.08.
- On Friday, March 12th, Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $98,013.15.
- On Thursday, February 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68.
NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.
Several research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.
