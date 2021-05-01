Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP Sells 5,929 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Victor Christopherson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $310,822.20.

Shares of FND stock opened at $110.92 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $93.99.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

