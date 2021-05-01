Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Sells 8,101 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12.
Earl Wayne Garrison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 8th, Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00.
JBHT stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $178.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
