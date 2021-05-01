Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Sells 8,101 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12.

Earl Wayne Garrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00.

JBHT stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $178.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.