Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CEO Sells $2,179,170.42 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KEY opened at $21.76 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on KEY. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after buying an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

