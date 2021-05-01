Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) COO Sells $5,299,961.84 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NUE opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $83.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

