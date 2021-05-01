Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) COO Sells $5,299,961.84 in Stock

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NUE opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $83.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit