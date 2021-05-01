Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ocugen stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCGN. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 169,454 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Comments


