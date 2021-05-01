Insider Selling: PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CFO Sells 2,048 Shares of Stock

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $166.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.82. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $3,746,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.13.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

