Insider Selling: XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO Sells 61,200 Shares of Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 169.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $141.21.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Truist increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

