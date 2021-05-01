Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $149.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBP. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.92.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $134.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $136.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average is $110.12.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 121.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,966,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.