Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

ITGR stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.88. 123,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $98.93.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Earnings History for Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit