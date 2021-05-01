Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

ITGR stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.88. 123,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $98.93.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

